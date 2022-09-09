Sigatoka River Safari Wins Top Prize At World Travel Awards

Sigatoka River Safari managing director Jay Whyte

It is no surprise Sigatoka River Safari has again successfully defended its title of being Oceania’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator.

The River Safari has been the winner for six consecutive years since the introduction of this category by the World Travel Awards in 2017.

The award was announced during the star-studded gala ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday.

Sigatoka River Safari’s managing director Jay Whyte said they had been fortunate to win the award multiple times.

“It is a reflection of the dynamic team we have working here at Sigatoka River Safari,” he said.

“From the incredible jet boat captains, to the Off Road Cave Safari team, to our drivers who provide services to our guests all the way to our administrative team and tour consultants, it really is a team effort.”

“Not forgetting the amazing people of Navosa and the 18 villages we work with throughout the course of the year.”

“We are humbled to be short-listed again and believe this is recognition of the handwork and dedication by the team to be the best we can be on a daily basis. This is then reflected in such accolades etc.”

Mr Whyte added being the world’s first and Fiji’s original Jet boat and village Safari was their key point of difference.

Visitors from around the world get to experience a special part of Fiji while enjoying world class jet boating at the same time.

“Our team of 20 passionate Fijian ambassadors are the engine that drives the Safari machine and we couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them after the difficult period of COVID-19 that we all endured.”

He believed that there was a great appetite for cultural immersion and experiences and they would continue to evolve and provide uniquely Fijian adventures to visitors in Fiji.