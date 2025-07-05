Hyatt Continues Expansion

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans to expand Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brand portfolios across Asia Pacific, with a robust pipeline of close to 90 properties expected to open over the next five years. This strategic growth includes the debut of the Thompson Hotels brand in the region alongside significant new entries and expansion for Andaz, The Standard and Park Hyatt brands in sought-after destinations including Thailand, Malaysia and Australia in 2025 and 2026.

Since 2017, Hyatt has doubled the number of luxury rooms, tripled its resort rooms, and grown lifestyle rooms five-fold globally. As one of the key regions driving the luxury travel market, the demand in Asia Pacific continues to surge and Hyatt is strategically expanding to meet it. As of Q1 2025, 64% of Hyatt’s Asia Pacific hotels and resorts are in the luxury and upper-upscale segments, reflecting Hyatt’s leadership in delivering high-end and distinct experiences to capture this growth potential.

“Today, luxury is about authenticity and unique experiences. Our recently refined brand architecture and expansion in luxury and lifestyle portfolios allow us to cater to discerning travelers with focus and differentiation,” said Carina Chorengel, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “We are excited about offering enriching experiences that will further strengthen Hyatt’s position as a leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality in the region.”

Thompson Hotels brand set to debut in Asia Pacific

The introduction of the Thompson Hotels brand in Asia Pacific signifies a milestone moment in the expansion of Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio, reflecting its continued investment in experiences for culture-savvy travelers. With its origins based in Manhattan, NYC, Thompson Hotels blend heritage and modernity to create a stylish home base for the socially and culturally attuned traveler.

Expected to open in Q4 2025, Thompson Shanghai Expo is inspired by the city’s industrial legacy and cosmopolitan energy – a collision of experiences inspired by contemporary design, art and innovative gastronomy. Its signature experiences reflect the growing appetite for cultural programming, featuring time-limited crossovers with cultural partners as well as a rooftop with live entertainment and engaging events.

Andaz and The Standard bring lifestyle concepts to new markets

Hyatt will also mark the continued expansion of the Andaz brand, celebrated for its cultural immersion and unique lifestyle offerings. Andaz Gold Coast will debut in Australia and the Pacific in a world-class integrated resort, and Andaz One Bangkok will be set at the edge of the serene Lumphini Park as part of the prestigious One Bangkok development. In addition, Andaz Shanghai ITC, the brand’s second property in the city, will be located amidst Shanghai’s leading commercial neighborhood.

Following its acquisition of Standard International’s brands in 2024, Hyatt is continuing to invest in the brands’ footprint across the region with an exciting pipeline of new properties. This includes The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien, set to open in Q3 this year, featuring a playful, 60s-inspired beach club aesthetic that is equal parts chill and charged.

Park Hyatt elevates personal luxury

The Park Hyatt brand will also make its Malaysian debut with Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur in August 2025, set atop The Merdeka 118, the tallest skyscraper in Asia Pacific, offering the pinnacle of refined luxury through cultural-inspired interiors and culinary experiences. Its unique Cacao bar, the highest in town, will be the first chocolate-themed bar in the city, positioning it as a must-visit destination for leisure travelers who increasingly put culinary experiences center stage in their itineraries.

In a reflection of how the iconic brand continues to redefine luxury, Park Hyatt Tokyo will celebrate a 30-year legacy by resuming operations following a comprehensive refinement that enhances its comfort and modern convenience while preserving its iconic understated luxurious ambience. Expected to resume operations in Q4 2025, the hotel will reimagine the timeless elegance of its 171 guestrooms and suites and see authentic dining concepts that promise to captivate luxury travelers across generations.

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc, the first Park Hyatt resort in Vietnam, is expected to open in Q1 2026. Spanning 160 acres of land bordered by an expansive mile-long white sand beach and lush undulating hills, guests and residents can look forward to exquisite convergence of contemporary art, timeless craftsmanship, and personalized service on the pearl island.

To learn more about upcoming openings and projects in Hyatt’s pipeline, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/development/.

Select list of expected upcoming luxury and lifestyle openings in Asia Pacific in 2025 and 2026:

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur – August 2025

Mumian Shanghai Expo (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) – Q3 2025

The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien – Q3 2025

Park Hyatt Tokyo – Q4 2025

Thompson Shanghai Expo – Q4 2025

KYLN Hotel Suzhou (part of JdV by Hyatt) – Q4 2025

Andaz One Bangkok – Q4 2025

Andaz Shanghai ITC – Q4 2025

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc – Q1 2026

Andaz Gold Coast – Q2 2026

THE BARAI (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) – Q3 2026

The Standard Residences, Hua Hin – Q4 2026

The Standard Residences, Phuket Bang Tao – Q4 2026

Highlights of expected upcoming Hyatt hotel openings in Asia Pacific in 2025 and 2026 include:

Thompson Hotels

Thompson Shanghai Expo (Q4 2025)

Thompson Shanghai Expo will debut the Thompson Hotel brand in Asia Pacific, offering culture-savvy travelers a home base. Drawing from the city’s industrial legacy and cosmopolitan energy, the hotel will serve as a magnetic stage where cultures collide, connecting guests and sparking ideas.

Andaz

Andaz Shanghai ITC (Q4 2025)

Situated in the vibrant Xujiahui district, Andaz Shanghai ITC will offer experiences rooted in the city’s cosmopolitan identity.

Andaz One Bangkok (Q4 2025)

Located within Thailand’s most ambitious real estate project, One Bangkok, Andaz One Bangkok is set to become a landmark destination. Here, Bangkok’s vibrant cultural heritage blends with the sleek, modern energy of its central business district. Guests will enjoy Thai-inspired culinary delights at the Andaz Tavern and Lounge with views of Lumphini Park.

Andaz Gold Coast (Q2 2026)

As the first Andaz hotel in Australia and the Pacific, Andaz Gold Coast will offer guests easy access to beautiful beaches, rainforests, and theme parks with a myriad of dining and entertainment options as part of a world-class integrated development.

The Standard

The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien (Q3 2025)

A beachfront hotel meeting laidback luxury with a twist of vibrant energy, The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien will offer a playful, 60s-inspired vibe and a beach club that will be equal parts chill and charged. Guests can unwind in one of 161 stylish rooms and suites or lounge in lush garden spaces while savoring extraordinary food and beverage offerings. The property’s restaurant, Mmhmmm, will feature an oceanfront pool serving up tiki-inspired cocktails and playful bites, while the Esmé Beach Club will reimagine the seaside experience with a stylish, sophisticated party scene.

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (August 2025)

The Park Hyatt brand will debut in Malaysia with Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, occupying the top floors of Merdeka 118, the tallest skyscraper in Asia Pacific. A refined home-away-from-home in the sky, the hotel will feature tasteful comforts and purposeful culinary and wellness offerings with sophisticated interiors inspired by Malaysia’s cultural heritage and traditional crafts.

Park Hyatt Tokyo (Q4 2025)

Following a comprehensive 17-month refinement, Park Hyatt Tokyo celebrates its 30-year legacy with impactful upgrades to its public spaces and room offerings for a more personalized luxury experience and enhanced comfort. At the same time, iconic elements such as the New York Grill & Bar are restored to their original designs. This reimagined experience upholds Park Hyatt Tokyo’s status as a timeless classic, providing deeply personalized services that connect past and present, resonating with travelers across generations.

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (Q1 2026)

Bringing the Park Hyatt brand to a destination recently voted as the world’s second most beautiful island by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine, the hotel and residences will be positioned to offer guests and residents mesmerizing sunset views. Just a 30-minute drive from Phu Quoc International Airport, resort facilities will include two dining outlets, a bar, a pool side barbecue, two swimming pools, a lakeside spa, a gym house with a lap pool, a Camp Hyatt kids’ village, more than 4,300 square feet of event space and an organic farm.