Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Reveals Farewell Season Celebrations for Seven Seas Navigator®

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world’s leading ultra luxury cruise line, has unveiled the Farewell Season for Seven Seas Navigator®, marking the final chapter for this beloved ship with a trio of commemorative voyages from August through October 2026.

Leaving behind a legacy of elegance, discovery, and exceptional service, Seven Seas Navigator has sailed the oceans as part of The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet® since 1999. The Farewell Season will honor her legacy with nostalgic onboard celebrations, surprise guest appearances, heartfelt tributes, gala dinners, auctions of ship memorabilia, themed trivia, and engaging panel discussions. Seven Seas Navigator’s Farewell Season will culminate in an emotional final voyage on October 2, 2026, hosted by chief commercial officer, Wes D’Silva. This special sailing will also mark the retirement of legendary cruise director Ray Solaire, who has spent 18 remarkable years with Regent.

Additional sailings of the Farewell Season include an Epicurean Spotlight Voyage with Regent’s talented executive culinary team led by Bernhard Klotz, vice president food & beverage, and a very special Reunion Cruise featuring some of Regent’s most iconic former crew members—such as Captain John McNeil, and Davor Josipovic, general manager. Also joining the Reunion Cruise will be Mark Conroy, founding president, who led the company for more than two decades from 1992 to 2013. Under his inspirational leadership, Regent achieved numerous milestones, including a 4-ship fleet expansion and the acquisition of Seven Seas Navigator, laying the foundations for the industry-leading ultra luxury cruise line it is today.

“From the inaugural voyage in 1999, Seven Seas Navigator has embodied the timeless luxury and personalized service that defines Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “As we celebrate her remarkable journey, we are equally proud to honor Ray Solaire, a treasured member of the Regent family, whose legacy will sail on for both guests and crew.”

“Seven Seas Navigator holds a very special place in my heart,” shared Ray Solaire, cruise director, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “More than just a ship, Seven Seas Navigator is home to countless memories and lifelong friends. I can’t think of a better goodbye than to celebrate this chapter alongside our wonderful team and loyal guests who’ve made the journey so meaningful.”

A natural showman with fantastic humor, Ray’s love for entertaining began in his seaside hometown of Blackpool, England. What started as a childhood puppet act quickly evolved into a career spanning stage, screen and sea. After studying opera and voice at Brighton Academy of Music in England, Ray brought his talent to the cruising world, first as a headline performer and then as cruise director in 1975. Over the years, he has shared the stage with some of the world’s most celebrated figures, from Count Basie to Charlton Heston. Joining Regent Seven Seas Cruises in 2007, it is Ray’s warmth, charm and devotion to the brand that have made him a true legend with both guests and colleagues alike.

Farewell Season Voyages Aboard Seven Seas Navigator

Refurbished in 2019, the all-suite, all-inclusive, Seven Seas Navigator offers a refined onboard atmosphere featuring Italian marble, crystal chandeliers, and modern artwork. Hosting 496 guests with 365 dedicated crew members, she boasts 248 suites—ranging from the Deluxe Window Suite to the lavish Signature Suite—4 bars and lounges, and multiple dining venues including Compass Rose, Prime 7, and Sette Mari at La Veranda.

Ashore, luxury travelers will be immersed in unlimited included shore excursions, each thoughtfully designed to delve into the rich tapestry of European culture and natural beauty. Onboard guests will also enjoy gourmet cuisine, premium beverages, including fine wines and premium spirits, world-class entertainment, unlimited Wi-Fi, and the convenience of valet laundry service, all included in the voyage fare to further enhance the journey.

Each voyage of the Farewell Season will feature specially crafted moments, including commemorative gifts, exclusive culinary experiences, and joyful onboard events. Guests will also enjoy surprise entertainment and activities hosted by legendary Regent personalities.

Iberian Indulgence

Paris (Le Havre), France – Barcelona, Spain

August 12, 2026 - 12 nights

A culinary journey across Spain and Portugal, Iberian Indulgence is an Epicurean Spotlight Voyage that will delight gastronomes with exclusive food and wine experiences curated in partnership with celebrated chefs, both ashore and onboard. The gastronomic odyssey will be hosted by Regent’s culinary luminaries including Bernhard Klotz, vice president food & beverage; Wolfgang Maier, senior director of culinary; Aurelien Dumeylet, corporate chef; Rafael De Freitas, corporate pastry chef; Roberto Paterno, corporate service manager; and Bogdan Mihalache, travelling beverage manager.

Miro to Michelangelo

Barcelona, Spain – Barcelona, Spain

August 24, 2026 - 9 nights

A poignant celebration of connection and community, this Reunion Cruise welcomes back revered Regent figures, including Captain John McNeil; Davor Josipovic, general manager; and Mark Conroy, founding president. Discussion panels, themed dinners, and cocktail events are in store for guests, along with light-hearted events such as crew and officer cooking competitions, trivia contests and more.

A Mythical Sojourn

Istanbul - Rome (Civitavecchia)

October 2, 2026 - 14 nights

Seven Seas Navigator’s final voyage will be an unforgettable sendoff, celebrating her incredible legacy. Regent’s chief commercial officer, Wes D’Silva, will host a glamorous Gala Night and there will also be an auction of the ship’s select memorabilia benefiting the crew fund. This very special sailing will also feature cruise director Ray Solaire’s final curtain call alongside Olivia Marquis, in what is certain to be a heartfelt reunion of two fan favorites.

For more information, please visit RSSC.com/navigator_farewell, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368) or contact your preferred travel advisor.