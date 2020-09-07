Seera Group launches new Almosafer analytics tool

Seera Group has launched a new data portal for industry partners, which offers comprehensive insights on future searches, bookings and traveller behaviour.

The portal has been designed to enable tourism boards and other industry partners to further understand the customer journey at every touchpoint and make projections for strategic campaigns.

In an attempt to support the wider travel ecosystem during the recovery phase of travel, the group is working closely with partners globally to identify the most valuable data sets to tailor the platform and white label it according to their needs.

Phase one of the portal roll-out will focus on tourism board partners, with data delivered by Seera Group’s flagship consumer travel brand Almosafer.

With VisitBritain as a launch partner, Seera is looking to further strengthen the Group’s partnership with the national tourism board.

The new portal, developed by Seera Group’s data and analytics team, enables VisitBritain to access powerful data sets and projections on business outcomes.

Louise Blake, vice president of data and analytics at Seera Group, said: “These insights will enable a deeper understanding of the target audience and behaviours, helping our partners deliver further value.

“Through this portal, traveller preferences and activities can be tracked by VisitBritain, which will help them to foster a deeper experience for the guests by providing an enhanced personalised journey.”

Partners can access data on Seera Insights such as competitor performance, reviews, social graphs, differential guest value, and preferred destinations that can help develop optimal strategies for both the traveller and the business.

Sofia Santos, country manager GCC for VisitBritain, said: “Tourism is also an extremely competitive global industry and initiatives such as Seera’s innovative insights portal, supporting us to access real-time data on travellers’ preferences and future booking patterns, will help to position Britain as the destination of choice for visitors from Saudi Arabia when the time comes to promote travel once more working with strategic partners across the region.”

