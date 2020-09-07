Wizz Air Abu Dhabi welcomes first A321neo to fleet

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has welcomed the arrival of its first state-of-the-art new Airbus A321neo aircraft to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

A joint-venture established between holding company ADQ and Wizz Air, the airline recently received national carrier status from the government of the United Aram Emirates, subject to meeting regulatory standards prior to starting operations.

The A321neo also offers significant environmental benefits with nearly a 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

More ultra-modern Airbus A321neo aircraft, all with the unique Abu Dhabi livery, will join the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi fleet in the first six months of operations, creating ever more low fare travel opportunities, and connecting the capital of the United Arab Emirates with several other cities around Europe and beyond.

The route network planned on these aircraft will be announced in due course.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start its operations with an initial route network including Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Today is another great landmark to celebrate.

“With the arrival of our first aircraft to Abu Dhabi we have made an important step on our journey towards starting our operations and developing our presence in Abu Dhabi.”