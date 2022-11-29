See the fireworks and support charitable initiatives at The Galleria Al Maryah Island this weekend!

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading community and lifestyle destination, is the perfect place to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day with an exclusive launch, and the best restaurants in the city for dining and views of the fireworks.

Charitable Partnership with The Galleria

The Galleria has partnered with the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) to advance the UAE’s cause to support underprivileged communities in the Middle East and around the world.

• FBMI is supporting such communities through humanitarian aid, employment opportunities (particularly women), and by providing free healthcare.

• To highlight the extraordinary work the charity does, an exclusive art exhibition will be unveiled for the first time at The Galleria. Celebrated local artists have created and donated their artworks to FBMI, and each have been woven into unique rugs.

• National Day 2022 at The Galleria will mark the official launch of this collection.

• The exhibition is located on Level G, South Atrium and will run from 02 to 11 December.

Fireworks on Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island will also celebrate National Day in style with two spectacular fireworks shows on 02 and 03 December at 9pm.

• With views of the Abu Dhabi skyline and an extraordinary collection of restaurants such as COYA, LPM Restaurant, L’ETO, Asador de Aranda, Almayass and more with prime views of the action, the waterfront promenade is one of the most picturesque locations to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day this weekend.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island please visit www.thegalleria.ae and follow @TheGalleriaUAE.