Seatrade Cruise Global to return next month

Seatrade Cruise Global will return to the Miami Beach Convention Center next month in a new hybrid format.

From September 27-30, the show will feature a virtual conference track, giving the community additional options to participate.

This will run alongside the traditional program.

The four-day event will focus on the future of cruising with leading cruise lines, ports, destinations and travel service providers weighing in on all aspects of a continued recovery.

“As the global cruising business platform, we’re devoted to serving and supporting the entire industry - coming together to further connections, innovation and education has never been more vital for cruise community stakeholders,” says Chiara Giorgi, global brand and event director for Seatrade Cruise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Safety is top of mind for us, and our reimagined hybrid program allows attendees to unite effectively, safely and with confidence.”

Keeping health and safety at the forefront, Seatrade Cruise Global will be guided by Informa AllSecure standards, to ensure a hygienic, productive and high-quality organised event experience.

The Miami Beach Convention Center developed and implemented new venue plans, policies and procedures to minimise risk and protect the collective health of all those entering the venue.

More Information

Registration is open for the event here.