Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort opens in Santorini

Set against a striking landscape of black sand, deep blue water and whitewashed houses, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini is opening its doors in scenic Kamari.

The brand new five-star resort welcomes guests to a peaceful retreat just 150 meters from the beach and near a lively social centre with a café-lined boardwalk, restaurants, bars and ancient Greek ruins.

Inspired by the warm and earthy tones of the locally harvested saffron spice, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini has 103 spacious rooms and suites, as well as exclusive split-level villas.

Inspired by Santorini’s curved architecture, the luxurious accommodation offers a relaxing ambiance with a minimalist aesthetic.

Exotic touches reflect the locality, using materials such as wood, stone and marble.

Guests can soak up the Cycladic sunshine on private balconies or terraces, while larger rooms, suites and villas offer a private plunge pool or jacuzzi.

Two large pools with 80 sun loungers form the heart of the resort, with the Pool Bar as the perfect location for coffee, ice cream and a variety of snacks, aperitifs, sushi dishes, panini, sandwiches and burgers.

The bar also serves eye-catching signature cocktails.

Santorini is a favourite vacation spot in Greece with its unique volcanic landscape, where enormous cliffs, dotted with dreamy Cycladic whitewashed houses, meet the southern Aegean Sea.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, area senior vice president for Radisson, said: “We are delighted to open this stunning resort on the island of Santorini this summer.

“Bringing the Radisson Blu brand to the Cyclades, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio of hotels in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.

“With its stylish spaces and positive, personalized service, the resort is a getaway destination in itself that will inspire unforgettable experiences.”