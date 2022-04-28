With wellness at its core, EVEN Hotels is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Premium Collection. In New York City, EVEN Hotel New York – Times Square South is a hub for business and leisure travelers with proximity to Madison Square Garden and the Empire State Building. We chat with the hotel’s General Manager John Beck who’s worked in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years.

What has been your most memorable guest room request?

In addition to business travelers, we have many guests come to our hotel to celebrate an anniversary, milestone birthday, or get the whole family together to see Broadway shows and other popular NYC attractions. One of our most memorable guests proposed to their significant other at the Empire State Building on New Year’s Eve! We feel so honored to have played a small role in one of their biggest life moments.

What was the strangest item a guest forgot or left behind?

Guests are always leaving interesting things behind, but the strangest was in 2019 when the famous band, Phish, was playing a show at Madison Square Garden. A guest in town for the concert left an actual fish in their room. When the guest left, we kept him in our office and named him Fishy!

What was the most memorable reason for a stay or celebration?

We’ve recently been working with The Dream Factory, an organization that helps grant the wishes of critical and chronically ill children. It’s extremely special to be a part of their experience, and our team is dedicated to pulling out all the stops for the families during their stay.

Most recognizable guest or celebrity stay?

We get a lot of popular fitness influencers who love posting about their journey, and our hotel is the perfect fit to provide them with a nicely balanced wellness stay while on vacation. And due to our proximity to Madison Square Garden, we have hosted quite a few big-name musical talents! It’s safe to say if an artist is performing at our neighboring venue, there’s a likely chance they may be staying with us.

Cool hotel features that guests don’t know about?

As IHG Hotels & Resorts’ wellness-minded brand designed for business and leisure travelers, many of our guests love the in-room fitness zones giving them the freedom to work out in the comfort of their own room. There are also many attractions, restaurants and shopping within walking distance – which is always well-received by our guests!

The moment you were most proud of the brand?

EVEN Hotel New York – Times Square South is the first new-build EVEN property. We had the opportunity to improve and revise the early brand standards to be more adaptable to expansion. We are proud of the role we have had in shaping our brand!

What is your favorite place to visit outside of the hotel?

One of our most asked questions tends to center around where to find the best bagel in NYC. So, we’ve had a lot of fun “researching” all the options around us to be bagel experts. We also love visiting Hudson Yards, which is a short walk and constantly has new exhibits and events.

Any other fun fact you’d like people to know about the hotel?

We are the twice recipient of the IHG Torchbearer Award, which is given to hotels that have achieved the highest level of excellence in all aspects of operation – from quality to customer satisfaction. We take a lot of pride in our guest experience and held the top spot for all NYC hotels on TripAdvisor for 6 months after opening and have remained in the top 5% since.

If you had to pick your favorite guest room, which would it be and why?

Room 2400 is our favorite room; it’s on a higher floor with floor-to-ceiling windows and even a window in the shower! It has a great view of the Hudson River, Freedom Tower, The Edge and Empire State Building!

What’s your most favorite F&B offering and why?

Our onsite restaurant, has an expansive menu with well-balanced options. There is no better way to start the day in the big apple than with our favorite menu item, the Salmon Board with a NY Bagel. For a night cap we recommend the Mixed Berry Mojito; it’s fun and fruity!

How would you define the hotel in three words?

Energizing, Welcoming, Modern

Where can people book their stay?

Discover EVEN Hotel New York – Times Square South for yourself and book your big apple adventure here.

*IHG One Rewards members have access to our lowest rates, and can earn more points faster and gain rewards sooner. With richer benefits from free breakfast to more opportunities for Elite members to receive early check-in, late check-out and room upgrades, IHG One Rewards offers more choice, value and relevant benefits than ever before.

Room rates are subject to change depending on dates. Please consult ihg.com or the hotel’s website for the most up-to-date pricing.