Seafire Live! to return later this month

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar is offering guests a special edition of Seafire Live! on February 27th.

The event will take place from 19:30-23:00 at Atlantis, the Palm’s award-winning steakhouse restaurant.

For just AED380 per person, meat lovers can feast on a special ‘Are You Hungry Tonight?’ three-course menu paired with a tribute performance from the king of rock ‘n’ roll, Elvis.

Specialising in jazz and swing, the Elvis entertainer will be the highlight of the evening, creating the ambience with classic favourites such as Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender and Viva Las Vegas.

Guests can kick off the weekend with chef Raymond’s aptly named ‘Are You Hungry Tonight?’ menu, which includes appetisers such as the savoury short rib ‘Donuts on My Mind’, followed by mains including ‘The King of Meats’, a 500 gram black onyx T-bone steak.

A modern steakhouse and bar, Seafire is renowned for its exceptional butchery, theatrical open kitchen, as well as a walk-in wine cellar with more than 4,000 bottles.

An extensive menu features an excellent array of meat and seafood dishes, all prepared to order on a custom wood-burning grill and served with the finest sauces, mustards and side dishes.