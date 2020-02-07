Canton to lead No. Ten Manchester Street

No. Ten Manchester Street, a 44-bedroom, boutique hotel in Marylebone, London has announced the appointment of Rafael Canton as general manager.

He brings with him 19-years of experience in the hospitality industry in the UK and on the Caribbean coast.

Prior to this appointment, Canton held the role of operations manager at the Mandeville in London’s Marylebone, having stayed with the hotel for over seven years.

Former roles included positions at the London Marriott Canary Wharf Hotel & Executive Apartments.

Canton has worked in the luxury hospitality since 2001, starting in Mexico at Marriott’s CasaMagna and JW Cancun Hotels and has spent time working for Silversea cruises on board Silver Wind.

Canton said: “No. Ten delivers reliable, genuinely caring and timely service to our guests and I’m delighted to join the team, ensuring all guests have the best experience during their stay with us.

“We work hard for all employees to feel empowered and create an environment of where they feel they belong and have real purpose.”

Nestled just off Marylebone High Street with an eclectic mix of boutiques, galleries, restaurants and bars, the hotel is in a superb central location, with an abundance of the capital’s attractions just a short walk away.