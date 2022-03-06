Qatar Airways adds two new Nigeria connections to network

Qatar Airways has enhanced its presence in Nigeria with the launch of four weekly flights to Kano (KAN).

There will also be three weekly flights to Port Harcourt (PHC), both operating via the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Qatar Airways will operate to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (KAN) in one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and the gateway to Kano’s rich historical treasures that have survived millennia.

Meanwhile, Port Harcourt, the largest city and capital of Rivers State, Nigeria will be served via Port Harcourt International Airport (PHC) a diverse and fast-moving city on the southern tip of the country.

More than a century of international trade has turned this former port town into a vibrant, fast-growing metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircrafts were greeted in Kano and Port Harcourt by traditional water cannon salutes upon their historic arrival.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “This is a defining moment for Qatar Airways, with Nigeria becoming our most connected market in Africa with the launch of our new services to Kano and Port Harcourt.

“We see tremendous opportunity in the region and these new routes are an important catalyst to further boost trade and commerce in the country.

“Our presence in Nigeria now covers four key markets and is a real affirmation of our support to the country.

“Qatar Airways has stayed steadfast in its commitment to Africa throughout the pandemic, operating continuously and reliably to Nigeria.

“We have since increased frequencies and grown our network, considerably, improving connectivity to and from the continent and providing travellers with more choice and convenience.”

In Nigeria, the airline offers double-daily flights to Lagos and now operates daily services to Abuja.