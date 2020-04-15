Seabourn extends sailing suspension until June

Seabourn will extend a pause in its global operations to include departures through to the end of June.

The brand had previously announced its five ships would not sail before May 14th, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate before then.

The latest decision is a proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global response to the Covid-19 situation, the company said.

Seabourn will be communicating changes for voyages scheduled to depart in the extension window with all booked guests and their travel advisors.

Guests and their travel advisors will be sent details on how to manage cancellations and desired compensation online.