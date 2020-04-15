Delivery of Enchanted Princess delayed due to coronavirus shutdown

Princess Cruises has confirmed the delivery of Enchanted Princess has been delayed as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

A new delivery date has not been determined since the Fincantieri yard in Monfalcone, Italy remains closed.

As a result, voyages through July 31st have been cancelled.

A Princess Cruises spokesperson said: “The delivery delay is due to the country-wide lockdown imposed by the Italian government and public health officials in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The naming ceremony scheduled to take place in Southampton on June 30th has been cancelled.

“Inaugural activities are under review in conjunction with changes to the ship deployment.”

Enchanted Princess is set to become the fifth Royal-class ship in the fleet.

It will feature a new Sky Suite, with expansive views from the largest balcony at sea.