Schwan Locke opens takes brand into Germany

Aparthotel brand Locke has welcomed the official launch of its first property in mainland Europe, Schwan Locke.

Situated just a few minutes’ walk from the Theresienwiese, the site of Oktoberfest, Schwan Locke features 151 design-led studio apartments.

There is also a complimentary co-working space, gym, coffee shop, retail space, leafy courtyard and craft cocktail bar.

Locke’s home-meets-hotel concept aims to put the guest at the centre of the experience, creating spaces that are designed to be lived in in, not just slept in.

Each of Schwan Locke’s studio apartments offer more space than a typical hotel room – featuring fully equipped kitchens, living areas and dining space.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top-end apartment, the Ludwig Suite, takes this concept a step further; with a six-person dining table and custom cocktail bar, plus an expansive terrace with views of over the city.

Designed by interior architecture firm Fettle, Schwan Locke’s design is inspired by the Deutscher Werkbund, which established itself in Munich in the early 20th century.

The Werkbund sought to redefine aesthetic standards by combining traditional crafts and industrial mass production techniques, in the belief that high-quality applied art could improve the nation’s quality of life.

“Schwan Locke marks the first of two Locke openings in Munich, and it is a particularly exciting start for all of us.

“Like other Locke locations in the UK & Ireland, we have gone to great lengths to create a space that is deeply rooted in the neighbourhood – where both locals and visitors can feel at home.

“Achieving this was a significant creative challenge, but also a unique opportunity.

“Munich is steeped in a rich and diverse history, while also being home to a unique creative landscape.

“We wanted to celebrate this – paying homage to the city’s past, but working with disruptive, forward-thinking partners to bring our vision to life,” said Eric Jafari, chief development officer and creative director, Locke.