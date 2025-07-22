Germany’s Travel & Tourism Sector to Break All-Time Records in 2025

Germany is set to make Travel & Tourism history in 2025, with every major performance indicator set to reach new heights, according to new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

International visitor spending is forecast to hit an unprecedented €57BN this year, marking the highest inbound spend ever recorded in Germany.

The global tourism body’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR) also predicts that the total sector contribution to GDP could hit an all-time high of €499BN in 2025, equivalent to 11.6% of GDP whilst jobs supported by the sector will likely see a record 6.5MN, accounting for 14% of national employment.

Domestic visitor spending is also expected to exceed all previous benchmarks, reaching €425BN this year.

This powerful resurgence positions Germany not only as a European leader in Travel & Tourism but also as a global example of recovery and reinvention.

Germany’s tourism policy is a clear example of progress driven by active implementation, evolving in step with the sector itself. By placing tourism within the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie), the government has encouraged both industry leaders and policymakers to focus on sustainable growth for the Travel & Tourism sector.

Crucially, this focus on sustainability hasn’t hindered economic growth. Germany’s model shows that the two can go hand in hand.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said “This is a landmark year for Travel & Tourism in Germany. To break records across every major measure - international and domestic spend, GDP contribution, and jobs - is a stunning achievement.

“It shows a sector not just recovering, but roaring back to life. Germany is once again a powerhouse in global tourism, and this momentum must be protected with smart investment and bold ambition.”

From cultural city breaks and outdoor adventures to wellness retreats and world-class events, Germany’s appeal is helping re-establish the country as a top-tier global destination.

2024 in Review



WTTC’s data for 2024 revealed strong performance across the board, with Travel & Tourism contributing €484BN to the economy and supporting 6.1MN jobs.

Domestic visitor spending reached €422.3BN, whilst international visitor spending totalled €45.1BN.

The 2025 projections show that last year’s gains have paved the way for a historic year ahead, but continued growth, especially in international markets, will depend on sustained investment in connectivity, marketing, and visitor experience.

Looking Ahead to 2035



The global tourism body forecasts that by 2035 the sector will contribute €579BN to the economy (12.1% of GDP), and support 7.6MN jobs.

International visitor spending will surge to €74BN whilst domestic spending will top €480BN

To unlock this potential, the sector must remain focused on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening global competitiveness.