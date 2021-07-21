Delphina hotels invites guests to experience best of Sardinia

Delphina hotels & resorts has revealed the most in demand experiences from its properties across Sardinia as guests return for the summer season.

Gallura cooking lessons, pieds dans l’eau restaurants, thalassotherapy and wellness treatments with the scent of Sardinia are all on the menu.

There has also been demand for record-breaking rooms, adventures under the stars for the little ones and even a 1927 sailing ship to discover the most fascinating corners of the La Maddalena Archipelago.

“From the data collected in the resorts and hotels,” said Elena Muntoni, Delphina brand manager, “it emerges how our guests appreciate our group’s commitment to sustainability and catering with local products and ingredients, even more if from our garden as in the case of the Resort & SPA Le Dune.

“A growing trend that leads to an increasing appreciation of the contact with nature and local traditions.”

Delphina was founded 29 years ago by the two Gallura-based entrepreneurs, Francesco Muntoni and Salvatore Peru, who have always been careful to safeguard and protect the environment where they still live.

A project that comes from nature and becomes offers Mediterranean hospitality, the brand offered twelve four and five-star hotels, exclusive residences, spas and villas immersed in Mediterranean parks.

The hotels overlook the sea between the Costa Smeralda, the La Maddalena Archipelago and the Gulf of Asinara.

With about 1,500 rooms, 23 villas, 100 apartments and 6 spas for couples, families with children, wellness, honeymoons and anniversaries, Delphina has everything for the perfect break.

Requested since the beginning of the season by international customers, the suites with private pools and the villas in Cannigione and Isola Rossa, which combine privacy and comfort with the quality of the services offered in hotels and resorts, have been the signal of the recovery of high-end international tourism.

Inaugurated in June in the five-star Resort Valle dell’Erica in Santa Teresa Gallura, the Archipelago Penthouse Suite is one of the most exclusive proposals in Sardinia and already has reservations for next summer.

Boat excursions are among the experiences most in demand, requested by almost a third of guests.

The Pulcinella, the sailing ship with red sails that ploughs through the pristine waters between Spargi, Budelli, Santa Maria, Razzoli and the other islands of the National Park, has had a great response.

With a maximum of 12 people on board, the Pulcinella is often booked exclusively by the most demanding guests who wish to discover these jewels of the Mediterranean on a vintage boat.

Delphina hotels & resorts was recognised as Italy’s Leading Hotel Group at the World Travel Awards last year.