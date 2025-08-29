Exploring the Road Less Travelled with Kempinski Hotels

As global luxury travel continues to grow and expand, discerning travellers are increasingly looking for unique and enriching experiences without the crowds. Kempinski Hotels is home to a collection of resplendent properties that lie off the beaten path, situated in destinations where natural beauty and local culture are framed by warm European hospitality, impeccable service and first-class comfort. From the mountains of Central Europe and the plains of Africa to the lowest point on earth, this collection of hidden gems provides an escape from the crowds and a chance to discover the road less travelled.

Berchtesgaden, Germany

Cradled in a valley in the heart of the Bavarian Alps, Kempinski Hotel Berchtesgaden boasts one of the most picturesque settings in Europe. Not far from the German-Austrian border, its curving façade and clean architectural lines cut a sharp silhouette through the natural landscape; a modern mountain hideaway in a spectacular alpine setting, with 138 guest rooms and suites that offer dramatic views of the surrounding landscape. During the summer, guests can fill their days with active pursuits like hiking, cycling, golfing and rafting, or delve into the history and culture of the region with a tour of ancient smuggling routes, a scenic helicopter flight or a glamorous motorboat journey across the emerald waters of Königssee Lake. The hotel’s dedicated Activity Concierge Team also curates and accompanies bespoke tours, ensuring guests experience the very best the region has to offer. In the colder months, the region is transformed into a winter wonderland crowned by the mighty Jenner mountain, where snowshoe hikes and torchlit walks are complemented by tobogganing fun and scenic rides on the Jennerbahn cable car. Back at the hotel, the epicurean delights of two-Michelin-star Gourmet Restaurant PUR and Restaurant Johann Grill, with its gorgeous outdoor terrace are reason enough to travel to this off-the-beaten-path gem, two hours’ drive from Munich.

Dead Sea, Jordan

There’s nowhere on earth quite like Jordan, where fertile valleys and pine forests give way to rust-red deserts dotted with ancient monuments and the salt-fringed expanse of the Dead Sea. Travellers exploring this sublime landscape can base themselves at Kempinski Hotel Ishtar Dead Sea, a magnificent beach resort inspired by the fabled Hanging Gardens of Babylon, with nine swimming pools and 345 rooms and suites overlooking the super-saline waters that cover the lowest point on earth. Guestrooms are spread across three distinct enclaves, one of which is also home to The Ishtar Spa by Resense, one of the largest spas in the Middle East, where the mineral-rich waters and health-giving mud of the Dead Sea are used in body wraps, massages and other wellness experiences. Dining options include Mediterranean and Lebanese cuisine and a collection of bars and lounges, primed for spectacular sunsets over the Dead Sea. Beyond the hotel, daytrips introduce guests to some of the most awe-inspiring sites in Jordan: the river canyons of Wadi Mujib Gorge, the red desert rock formations of Wadi Rum, the Roman ruins of Jerash and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Petra, where ancient Nabatean tombs are hewn into the canyon.

High Tatras, Slovakia

High up in the Carpathian Mountains of Slovakia, Grand Hotel Kempinski High Tatras has been a feature of the landscape for more than 120 years. Overlooking a picturesque glacial lake framed by alpine peaks, this fairytale mountain hideaway is home to 98 guestrooms and suites spread across a collection of historical buildings and one of the highest Padel Courts in Europe. In the summer months, guests can embark on bear-spotting adventures in Silent Valley, explore the network of hiking and cycling trails that surround the hotel or take the cable car to the top of Lomnický Peak. For a slower-paced experience, travellers can visit the UNESCO-listed churches, castles and traditional villages that dot this breath-taking landscape, where the rarefied air is perfumed with essential oils that promote health and longevity. When snow blankets the land, itineraries are filled with downhill and cross-country skiing, snowmobile safaris and dog-sledding adventures across the winter landscape, before returning to the hotel for fireside cocktails in the Lobby Lounge & Bar, fine dining at Grand Restaurant or rejuvenating treatments at Zion Spa Luxury. Reaching Grand Hotel Kempinski High Tatras involves taking the road less travelled through some of the most spectacular landscape in Central Europe, or better still, a scenic helicopter flight from Bratislava, Vienna or Krakow.

Baie Lazare, Seychelles

Exquisitely set in a coconut plantation overlooking the cerulean shores of the Indian Ocean, Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare has been the jewel in the Seychellois crown since it opened in 2012. The resort reopened after a full refurbishment in 2024 as a tropical sanctuary showcasing grand plantation style architecture in new-look guest rooms and venues including Café Lazare and Planters Bar & Lounge. Dining and immersive guest experiences were redesigned to create meaningful encounters with Seychellois culture and nature, from interactive traditional Moutya dance performances and Creole cooking classes to learning how to craft the perfect cocktail using rum distilled on the island. Active guests can snorkel or scuba-dive in the crystal-clear waters around reefs teeming with marine life, explore the coast by paddleboard or kayak, or delve into swathes of tropical forest criss-crossed with hiking trails. Further afield, sister island Praslin is home to the ancient tropical forests of the Vallee de Mai, a UNESCO World Heritage site where the giant coco de mer, the national symbol of Seychelles, can be found. Praslin and other smaller islands can be visited on organised tours, private boat charters or scenic helicopter flights over the pristine archipelago.

Accra, Ghana

Embraced in the curve of Africa’s monumental shoulder, Accra is a modern capital where West African heritage and colonial history meet global ambitions and spectacular natural landscapes. In the heart of the city’s business district, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra is the only luxury hotel brand in the Ghanaian capital, with 269 rooms and suites designed to reflect the warmth of the Ghanaian people, an immersive 3,000-sqm Resense Spa and rooftop infinity pool, and a collection of indoor and outdoor dining venues that celebrate local and international flavours. Conveniently located within walking distance of the International Conference Centre, the National Theatre and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum — final resting place of Ghana’s first president — the hotel is also a gateway to lush rainforests and wildlife reserves like Kakum National Park and the forest-shrouded slopes of mighty Mount Afadjato. Closer to home, the hotel is perfectly situated for guests to explore Accra’s vibrant night life and cultural heritage or delve into history with a tour to the historical UNESCO World Heritage sites nearby.

Portorož, Slovenia

Perched on the edge of the Adriatic, Kempinski Palace Portorož is a gateway to the gastronomic delights of the Istrian Peninsula and the spellbinding towns and villages along its coast. Behind its grand Habsburg façade, 181 guestrooms and suites look out towards the cobalt waters of the Gulf of Piran, crowned by a collection of elegant suites where modern and classical design meet historic heritage. Guests can immerse themselves in the region’s gastronomic heritage during truffle hunting excursions, wine tasting and olive oil degustation sessions, before returning to the hotel’s collection of restaurants including the Michelin Guide-recommended Restaurant Sophia and ultra-contemporary Restaurant Fleur de Sel for elevated dining and ocean-fresh seafood. Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the Adriatic coast from the deck of a traditional Istrian sailing boat or exploring the many coastal and countryside cycling routes that wind through the landscape. The hotel is easily accessible by car from Ljubljana, Venice, Trieste or Pula in Croatia, and no visit is complete without a trip to the neighbouring town of Piran, whose Venetian facades and distinct red rooftops are a highlight of Slovenian Istria.

Masai Mara, Kenya

The rolling savannah plains of the Masai Mara National Reserve spread out across hundreds of kilometres of untamed wilderness in southwest Kenya, home to an abundance of wildlife that roams across the land. In the heart of this majestic landscape, Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara is an intimate safari camp with 12 exclusive tents set within the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, a private conservancy in the Masai Mara eco-system. Designed to immerse guests in a classic under-canvas safari experience embellished with elegant interiors, attentive service and immersive experiences led by experienced guides from the local community, the lodge is home to a shaded swimming pool, wildlife viewing deck and a tented bar set deep within a forested glade. In addition to game drives and guided walks across the savannah, guests can expect cultural encounters with the Maasai community, revitalising spa treatments using organic Kenyan coffee, campfire cocktails and dining under the stars accompanied by the sounds of whooping hyenas and the gurgle of the Ntiakitiak River. During the Great Migration, the lodge is well situated for excursions to see vast herds of wildebeest and their entourage of zebras and gazelles making the perilous journey between the Masai Mara and Tanzania’s Serengeti.

Bansko, Bulgaria

Known locally as the winter capital of the Balkans, the resort town of Bansko in southwest Bulgaria is just as beautiful in the summer, when the craggy peaks of the Pirin Mountains become an alpine playground of glacial lakes and forest-covered hillsides. At the heart of the town lies Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko. Set at the foot of the gondola station that provides access to 75km of ski slopes, this hidden gem is home to 157 guestrooms with warm wooden panelling, including 25 suites and a two-bedroom Presidential Suite, and an immersive spa inspired by the four seasons. On the doorstep, mighty Tordorka peak plays host to international ski and snowboard tournaments and serves as the gateway to Pirin National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site where wolves and bears prowl through conifer forests and alpine meadows. In the summer, this lofty landscape is a blank canvas for hiking, mountain biking, horse riding and high-octane pursuits like ATV adventures, rafting and climbing, while the surrounding landscape is home to the magnificent Rila Monastery and Bear Sanctuary Belitsa, where former captive dancing bears are rescued and rehabilitated. In the winter, Bansko is a snowy wonderland with an open-air ice rink, snowshoeing and snowmobile adventures. Though it’s off the tourist trail, little Bansko is just a two-hour drive from the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

Engelberg, Switzerland

Benedictine monks first recognised the beauty and serenity of Engelberg in 1120 and built a grand monastery high in the mountains of Central Switzerland. Several centuries later, word of the valley’s lush scenery and fabled mineral waters had spread and well-heeled travellers began visiting the town from far and wide. In 1904, the Grand Hotel Winterhaus became one of the world’s first year-round mountain resorts. Fast forward to today and the hotel has been reimagined as Kempinski Palace Engelberg, an alpine hideaway that blends nostalgic Belle Epoque charm with contemporary luxury. Home to a sumptuous rooftop spa with breathtaking mountain views, award-winning restaurants and a collection of beautifully appointed rooms and suites, the hotel is a gateway to some of the most sublime scenery in Switzerland, crowned by Mount Titlis at 3,238 metres (10,623 feet). Easily accessible by car in less than 80 minutes from Zurich, those who make the pilgrimage are rewarded with access to kilometres of ski runs and hiking trails, icy caves and the beautiful mountain village of Fürenalp, where views extend to snow-capped peaks and glacial lakes.