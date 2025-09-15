Kempinski Hotels Names Frank Veenstra as Chief Development Officer

Kempinski Hotels has announced the appointment of Frank Veenstra as Chief Development Officer, tasking him with helping to shape the brand’s next phase as Kempinski continues to move into the ultra-luxury segment.

Veenstra will lead the evolution of Kempinski’s development strategy, focusing on curating its portfolio in ways that resonate with a new generation of high-end travellers while honouring Kempinski’s legacy as Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. As Chief Development Officer, Veenstra will be responsible for advancing and refining the organization’s growth strategy, selectively determining hotel assets for investment while navigating continued growth through management agreements, and developing and strengthening the larger development team for long–term success.

“The luxury hospitality sector is undergoing some important changes in terms of guest expectations and demand for genuine local connections, and Frank understands exactly how to translate those shifts into opportunities,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Executive Officer, Kempinski Group. “With deep experience in luxury hospitality and strategic growth, Frank will work closely with our committed development teams and senior leadership to refine our global development strategy, elevate our project pipeline, and strengthen our development organisation. At the same time, we extend our deepest gratitude to Christophe Piffaretti for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication. His contributions have left an indelible mark on our company, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Since her appointment in 2024, Muckermann has steered efforts to transform Kempinski Hotels’ portfolio of properties, collaborating with owners to maximise the guest experience and announcing more plans for refurbishments in one year than in the last decade combined. Veenstra, who has overseen major development projects worldwide in senior roles at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, NH Hotels and Corinthia Hotels, said he is energised by the opportunity to shape Kempinski’s next chapter.

“Kempinski stands for timeless luxury, but the definition of luxury is evolving. Our ambition is to deliver a higher level of refinement – personalised, culturally and contextually relevant, and forward-looking – for a new generation of travellers,” he said.

Kempinski currently operates 75 properties in 33 countries around the world, with more than 25 prestigious projects under development. Veenstra’s appointment marks a tactical move to ensure the brand’s growth keeps pace with the changing expectations of global luxury and further diversifies the perspectives and expertise of Kempinski’s Executive Leadership Team, which has seen a series of strategic appointments over the last 12 months.