Saudis in Petra to enhance tourism cooperation

A delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla visited Petra on Tuesday to boost tourism cooperation between the two kingdoms.

Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Chairman Suliman Al-Farajat briefed the visitors on the authority’s efforts to develop tourism and services in Petra, pointing to a “comprehensive development process” that the PDTRA seeks to conduct soon.

The delegation toured the ancient stone-carved city and learned firsthand at the “Petra by Night” program, a candle-light walk in the 1.2km Siq that ends in front of the Treasury, in addition to the flying taxi and other recent projects.

The visitors commended the quality of services offered by the PDTRA and its efforts to maintain the world heritage site.

Early this year, a PDTRA delegation visited the northwestern Saudi city, AlUla, to boost ties and exchange expertise.