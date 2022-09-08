Oman, Jordan to grant multiple entry visa for Hayya card holders

The Sultanate of Oman announced that Hayya card holders will be granted free multiple entry visa during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The free multiple entry visa will be valid for a period of up to 60 days, stated the Oman News Agency on its Twitter account.

This was announced in a press conference held by the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage where it revealed the details of Oman’s programme that will accompany the World Cup Qatar 2022.

It also added that a hayya card holder is allowed to accompany his first-degree relatives residing in Oman and also change the visa to another category while in the country, according to applicable requirement.

Meanwhile Jordanian authorities have also announced their decision to adopt the Hayya card for the purposes of granting multiple-entry visas without the need for prior approvals for all nationalities without any exception to enter Jordan.

This came in a report published by BeIN Sports where the spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Interior, Tariq Al-Majali, was quoted as saying that the decision came to facilitate the procedures for the transfer of sports teams and fans during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He further added that whoever holds a Hayya card will be allowed to enter the territory of the Kingdom of Jordan, pointing out that there will be no exceptions for any Arab or foreign nationality.

The official further added that the decision would attract sports fans to Jordan.

