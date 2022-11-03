Saudi confirmed as Premier Partner for a second year running at World Travel Market London

Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, has been announced as Premier Partner of World Travel Market London 2022 for the second year running.

Saudi’s Vision 2030 strategy is an ambitious blueprint for the future that is transforming Saudi, creating prosperity and opportunity, with tourism at the heart. Driving forward aims of welcoming 100 million visitors by 2030, Saudi joins partners and delegates at WTM to showcase an unparalleled destination offering.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority said:

“Saudi is the world’s fastest growing tourism destination in the G20 and presents incomparable new business opportunities for partners looking to offer experiences in the last unexplored leisure tourism frontier. Returning to London as WTM’s Premier Partner for the second year in a row, Saudi will capture the hearts, minds, and imaginations of travelers at the world’s leading industry event.”

Senior figures from the Saudi delegation will be taking part in debates during WTM London. Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, will join feature trends expert Rohit Talwar, CEO, Fast Future, on the Future Stage for ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now.’ On the Sustainability Stage, leaders from Saudi will showcase ways in which it is increasing reliance on clean energy, offsetting emissions, and protecting the environment, in line with Vision 2030 goals.

Players in the hospitality industry are investing in Saudi, showing strong confidence in the future of Saudi’s tourism sector. As the world’s biggest investor in tourism, delegates at WTM will learn more about how Saudi is working with partners to create incomparable offerings and packages for travellers. Today, it is easier than ever for visitors to explore the authentic home of Arabia. Recently, Saudi extended eVisa regulations to enable residents of the UK, US, and EU to apply for a Visa on Arrival.

Additionally, Saudi is working with trade partners and Saudi’s Air Connectivity Program to increase international flight connectivity from 99 to 250+ destinations by 2030. Earlier this year, Wizz Air launched 20 new routes from Europe to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi, offering affordable travel for tourists and residents in Europe and Saudi.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London, said:

“WTM London is pleased to welcome Saudi as its Premier Partner for the second year in a row, building on the successes of 2021. Saudi has ambitious targets to grow its tourism sector and WTM offers an unparalleled opportunity for Saudi to share its diverse range of tourism products and investment opportunities with key trade buyers and media from around the world.”

“This November, World Travel Market welcomes visitors from around the world to the 42nd edition – a community event that drives critical business conversations and deals – fuelling a thriving sector. World Travel Market is embracing the opportunity to work with Saudi on their journey to develop, promote and enable an internationally competitive tourism sector as a key pillar of Vision 2030.’’