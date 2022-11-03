China Airlines, the Taiwan-based carrier, will add more flights to its Palau route from November 16. The all new A321neo passenger aircraft will fly the route every Wednesday and Saturday, providing travelers with more flexibility in their itinerary and a better flying experience.

The Taiwan-Palau route has been a fixture of the China Airlines network and the convenience of direct flights has helped boost tourism as well as cultural and business exchange between the two countries. Special promotional air fare is now being offered during the 2022 Taipei International Travel Fair with Economy Class starting from TWD 9,000.

China Airlines, currently the only carrier flying the Taiwan-Palau route, began offering charter flights to Palau in 2008 and scheduled services were formally launched in 2009. During the COVID-19 pandemic, China Airlines was key in transporting epidemic prevention supplies, students, and medical patients seeking treatment in Taiwan, and in organizing humanitarian flights. In April 2021, China Airlines partnered with Taiwanese travel agencies to organize the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble and this year marked the 14th anniversary of the Palau route being opened.

Palau is located in the West Pacific and is often referred to as “Rainbow’s End.” It consists of 340 islands and is rich in maritime resources. Palau has some of the world’s most unique and famous sights, such as Milk Lake, Big Drop-off, Clam City, and Soft Coral, leading travelers to discover the surreal, underwater beauty of the country. Milk Lake, with its Tiffany Blue waters, is now listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. From November 16, China Airlines will increase its service frequency on the Taiwan-Palau route to two flights a week with the all new A321neo passenger aircraft. The total capacity is 180 seats including 12 Premium Business Class and 168 Economy Class. Travelers are invited to come and enjoy the latest and most comfortable flying experience as they prepare to delight in the unique charms of Palau.

The 2022 Taipei International Trade Fair will commence on November 4. An online travel fair has already kicked off on the China Airlines website with a number of special promotions available on different routes from now through to November 28, including the Taiwan-Palau surprise fare of TWD 9,000 and up (before tax). China Airlines is also giving away plane tickets. Dynasty members that book their ticket and register with the event website will go into the draw to win free tickets to the top three new destinations of Cebu, Danang, and Chiang Mai. Travelers can also book the all new China Airlines “CI-Cocktail” 2.0 flight + hotel package for self-guided tours of tropical Palau. For more information, please visit the China Airlines website at：https://www.china-airlines.com/tw/en (2022/11/01)

