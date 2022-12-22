SAS AB announces departure of its Chief Operating Officer Simon Pauck Hansen

SAS AB has announced that Simon Pauck Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has decided to leave SAS.

After many years of dedicated service and an excellent career within SAS, Simon Pauck Hansen will leave SAS. The pandemic’s impact on the aviation market has demanded significant changes for SAS and Simon Pauck Hansen has played a key role in the process of taking SAS through the largest crisis ever experienced by the aviation industry and in preparing SAS for a competitive future facing the new market reality. Simon has been instrumental in implementing the SAS Forward Plan and the main components under Simon’s responsibility are now realized or planned as SAS is entering the next phase of the business transformation plan.

“Simon Pauck Hansen has made significant contributions to SAS during his many years of dedicated service. We are very sad that he has chosen to leave SAS, and I would like to personally thank Simon for our close cooperation and his dedication to the company during my time as CEO”, says Anko van der Werff, SAS President & CEO.

“I started in SAS as a trainee 26 years ago, and I am truly grateful for all the experiences and opportunities offered to me during this time. It has been a great journey to be part of this company and navigating through the ups and downs of this highly dynamic industry. The last three years have required significant sacrifices by everyone in SAS, but I am confident that a brighter future now lies ahead. The time has, however, come for me to hand over the reins. SAS will always hold a special place in my heart, and it has been a very difficult decision for me to make,” says Simon Pauck Hansen, SAS Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.

Simon hands over the responsibility to Mikael Wångdahl, currently VP SAS Link and External Production, who will assume the role as acting Chief Operating Officer. Mikael brings extensive knowledge from the aviation sector as well as long operational experience from SAS. The handover is in process and will be completed during the month of January.