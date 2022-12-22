Oman Air and Omantel to provide passengers flying to Oman with seamless and hassle-free connectivity

Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, has inked an agreement with Omantel, a leading telecom operator, to provide passengers flying to Oman with Tourist SIM Cards on board their flight.

The one-year partnership aims to offer guests a hassle-free and efficient digital solution that enriches their travel experience, as well as attracting more tourists to come to Oman.

Abdul Rahman Nasser, Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air, said, “We are delighted to once again join hands with Omantel, and we will all benefit from the spillover effect of this great buzz happening around the region. I am confident that our year-long partnership will be a success, and it will bring convenience to our passengers and save them time and effort upon arrival.”

Eng. Aladdin Baitfadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said, “We are thrilled about our partnership with Omar Air, and we are all set to provide passengers flying to the Sultanate of Oman with seamless and hassle-free connectivity even before landing, while we increase our customer base.”

The two companies also have another partnership involving their respective loyalty programmes, enabling Omantel’s customers to convert their Makasib points to Sindbad Miles. With a growing number of partners, Oman Air continues to find new and innovative ways to elevate its guest experience and build on its reputation as an award-winning airline, while promoting Oman as a must-visit destination.