Finavia names Jessica Diktonius as Communications and Marketing Director

Jessica Diktonius has been appointed as Finavia’s Communications and Marketing Director and a member of Finavia’s Executive Group from 1 March 2023.

In her role, she will be responsible for Finavia’s communications, public relations and marketing.

Jessica Diktonius has extensive experience in different roles in communications and marketing in international business environments. She will be coming to Finavia from Kesko, where she has been working as the Communications Director of the Building and Technical Trade Division since 2017. Jessica Diktonius previously held senior positions in communications at Tieto and the communications consultancy Kreab. At Finavia, Jessica Diktonius will report to the CEO Kimmo Mäki.

“We welcome Jessica Diktonius to Finavia. Her in-depth business knowledge and extensive communications expertise support our new strategy and responsibility work,” says Kimmo Mäki, Finavia’s President and CEO.

“It is great to be able to start work at Finavia, which is an internationally respected airport company in a globally linked industry. Finavia enables smooth connections to the world and promotes Finland’s accessibility as an attractive destination. I look forward to working with the team and stakeholders to advance this meaningful goal,” Jessica Diktonius says.