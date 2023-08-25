Saint Lucia prepares to host World Travel Awards 2023

The paradise island of Saint Lucia is making final preparations as it steps up to host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August.

The leading travel and tourism figureheads from across the Caribbean and the Americas will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grand St. Lucian to find out which organisations have been voted the industry’s best of the best.

The evening will mark the opening leg of WTA’s landmark 30th anniversary celebrations of rewarding and acknowledging travel excellence. Categories cover the entire spectrum of the industry, ranging from hotels and resorts to airlines and tour operators.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “We are honoured that the beautiful nation of Saint Lucia will host our Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023. Saint Lucia is a cornerstone of the Caribbean travel and tourism economy, and I am delighted that this captivating island will play a pivotal part in our 30th anniversary tour.”

He adds: “I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging the organisations setting the benchmark for travel and tourism excellence.”

Blessed by nature, Saint Lucia is a destination of breathtaking beauty, with volcanic mountains magically rising from the clear blue sea, paradise beaches, lush forests and rich cultural heritage.

Honorable Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, Saint Lucia, says: “We are excited to host the prestigious World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 and join forces with the global travel and tourism industry to celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Travel Awards. The impact travel and tourism have on our island’s economy cannot be overstated.”

Lorine Charles-St Jules, CEO, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, expressed her excitement about the Authority’s association with the WTA brand. She remarked: “This will be an incredible boost to our tourism sector as we continue to aim for excellence in the hospitality industry. We are delighted to welcome leaders from across the world and to immerse them in the hospitality and culture of our stunningly beautiful island.”

Saint Lucia 2023 Highlights

In addition to WTA, Saint Lucia has a number of key events and activities in 2023:

1. Three Peaks Challenge

New for 2023, the Saint Lucia Three Peaks Challenge enables visitors to tackle three iconic mountains during their stay: Gros Piton, Petit Piton and Mount Gimie.

2. River Rafting on the Roseau River

Climb aboard a bamboo raft and float along the stunning Roseau River, taking in nature’s boundless wonders in tropical paradise. Spot the exotic birds of this idyllic rainforest and inhale the crisp open air, sample some tropical favourites like sugar cane or coconut water or even a homemade local treat, Carl’s Creole Bread.

3. Kabawe Krawl

This new trail of bars (Kabawe is Creole for rum shack) gives you an opportunity to meet the locals, swap stories and enjoy some Saint Lucian hospitality. Book a guided tour or if you’re out and about look for the Kabawe Krawl sign at a participating venue.

4. Romance Summit

‘Say Yes to Saint Lucia’ is a Global Romance Summit later this year, enabling agents to meet key partners, including villas, hotels and wedding planners. There will also be keynote speakers, a bridalwear fashion show and a digital media strategy workshop.

5. Atlantic Rally Cruise

The Atlantic Rally Cruise (ARC) takes place annually and sees a fleet of more than 100 boats set sail from Las Palmas in Gran Canarias to cross the Atlantic Ocean to Saint Lucia.