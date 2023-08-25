Winners of the 2023 PATA Gold Awards Announced

Generously supported and sponsored by the Macao Government Tourism Office(MGTO) since 1995, this year’s awards recognise the achievements of 23 separate organisations and individuals, including the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), Galaxy Entertainment Group, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Incheon Tourism Organization, Jeju Tourism Organization, Kerala Tourism, Korea Tourism Organization, MGM China, Nepal Tourism Board, Sabah Tourism Board, Sands China Limited, Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, SriLankan Airlines, SOTC Travel Ltd, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Fiji, and TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd.

The 2023 PATA Gold Award Presentation hosted by MGTO will take place in New Delhi, India on Thursday, October 5 during PATA Travel Mart 2023.

Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office said, “Congratulations to all winners for the talent displayed in this year’s amazing initiatives which bring a new vigour to tourism in the post-pandemic era. With Macao committed to build a diverse and quality destination, we are honoured to support the PATA Gold Awards and help inspire a vibrant and sustainable development of the industry in the Asia Pacific region.”

“On behalf of PATA, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all PATA Gold Award winners and Grand Title winners, as well as all of this year’s participants for their submissions. I look forward to celebrating the accomplishment of this year’s winners who truly represent the values of the Association in working towards a more responsible travel and tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region,” added PATA Chair Peter Semone. “In addition, I would also like to once again thank MGTO for their valuable support and cooperation towards this mission.”

Under the guidance of PATA headquarters, 22 independent judges from around the world selected the winners of the 21 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners.

The PATA Grand Title Winners were presented to outstanding entries in two principal categories: Marketing, and Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

MGM China, China received the PATA Gold Award 2023 Grand Title in Marketing for its “Turning A Traditional Cultural Symbol Into A Marketing Catalyst” campaign. Ten years ago, MGM launched the Lion IP brand strategy with the first Lion Dance Championship, leveraging the lion dance – an internationally recognised Lingnan culture icon — and turned this local cultural symbol into long-term brand engagement strategy. The company proposed the development concept of “tourism+”, which champions local culture as its central theme under the Lion IP strategy. Using this one element, the team injected new vitality with modern techniques to create multiple touch points and experiences that ranged from art, exhibitions, and performances, to competitions and training programs. These initiatives transformed a common, everyday language into a powerful cultural symbol that was embraced by audiences of all ages, transcending generations and regions. The success of this strategy is seen through the results that proved how it resonates – and continues to resonate – with a local and global audience. Just as importantly, the strategy has not only inspired MGM, but has also reinvigorated the city of Macau.

The PATA Gold Award 2023 Grand Title in Sustainability and Social Responsibility was awarded to Waterbom Bali, Indonesia for its innovative ‘Karmic Returns’ program. The renowned waterpark, located in Bali, Indonesia, is at the forefront of sustainability practices. Since becoming the first waterpark to achieve carbon neutrality in 2017, Waterbom has set ambitious goals to become the world’s leading sustainable waterpark, focusing on waste, water, and energy reduction. Through its vigilant ‘Green Team,’ the park meticulously monitors, records, and reports its resource consumption, fostering a team culture of ecological awareness. Waterbom employs various methods to conserve water, including rainwater harvesting and a closed-loop filtration system, while also replacing groundwater with recharge wells. The park has an onsite waste management facility, where they create their own compost for gardens. In Q1 2023, they achieved a 97% recycling rate for materials and reduced waste sent to landfills to just 3.4%. Sustainability is deeply ingrained in the park’s ethos, influencing staff training and all operational facets. This highlights Waterbom Bali’s exceptional dedication to environmental responsibility.

Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, this year’s awards attracted a total of 108 entries from travel and tourism organisations and individuals from around the globe.

PATA Grand Title Winners 2023

Marketing

Turning A Traditional Cultural Symbol Into A Marketing Catalyst

MGM China, China

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Karmic Returns

Waterbom Bali, Indonesia

PATA Gold Award Winners 2023 - Marketing

Marketing Campaign (National - Asia)

Through the lens of GenZ

Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR

Marketing Campaign (National - Pacific)

Where Happiness Comes Naturally

Tourism Fiji, Fiji

Marketing Campaign (State and city - Global)

Pack Up for Kerala

Kerala Tourism, India

Marketing – Carrier

Around the Island

SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka

Marketing – Hospitality

Melco Style x B. Duck @ Studio City

Melco, Macao, China

Marketing – Industry

Kick - starting travel again & connecting diverse Indian traveler

SOTC Travel Ltd, India

Digital Marketing Campaign

Incheon smart tourism project

Incheon Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Printed Marketing Campaign

Korea Unique Venue Promotion Project

Korea Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Travel Video

Catching Sabah

Sabah Tourism Board, Malaysia

Travel Photograph

A Valley in Bloom

Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand

Destination Article

Hiking in Australia’s Healing Lands

Rachel Lees, Australia

Business Article

Fancy Feasts

TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd, Singapore

PATA Gold Award Winners 2023 - Sustainability & Social Responsibility

Climate Change Initiative

Galaxy Entertainment Group Environmental and Sustainability Practices

Galaxy Entertainment Group, Macao, China

Corporate and Social Responsibility

Beacon of Sustainability

Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, Thailand

Community-Based Tourism

Kareum Stay

Jeju Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Culture

The Revitalization of Old Phetchaburi Town Riverside Community through the Establishment of Cultural Community-Based Tourism

Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration – DASTA, Thailand

Heritage

Rejuvenating and Appreciating

MGM China, China

Human Capital Development Initiative

Sands Retail Academy – “Ticket To A Lifestyle Journey”

Sands China Limited, Macao, China

Tourism Destination Resilience (Asia Pacific)

Alabao Bay Secret Land Reappearance Plan

Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Chinese Taipei

Tourism for All

Leofoo Senior Travel Service

Leofoo Tourism Group, Chinese Taipei

Women Empowerment Initiative

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal

JUDGING COMMITTEE FOR GOLD AWARDS 2023

Ms. Ana Savšek, Head of Department, Content Digital Marketing, Slovenian Tourist Board, Slovenia, Slovenia

Ms. Ana Tripković Marković, Phd, Director, National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro, Montenegro

Mr. Chris Adams, Global Head of Research & Insights, Miles Partnership, New Zealand

Mr. Fabrizio Orlando, Global Director, Industry Relations, Tripadvisor, United Kingdom

Dr. Faith Ong, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland, Australia

Ms. Hannah Pearson , Regional Director APAC, Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), USA

Ms. Jen Grover, Senior Regional Manager, Business Development APAC, Expedia Group Media Solutions, USA

Ms. Jessie F. McComb, Senior Private Sector Development Specialist - Tourism, World Bank Group, USA

Mr. Justin Farmer, SVP, Business Strategy, MMGY Global, USA

Prof. Kaye Chon, Dean and Chair Professor, School of Hotel and Tourism Management, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR

Mr. Kok Kee LIM, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific Public Sector Lead, Mastercard Inc., Singapore

Mr. Leon Rais, Head of Cross Border Travel Asia Pacific, Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd, Singapore

Ms. Montakarn Suvanatap Kittipaisalsilp, Programme Officer for Culture, UNESCO Bangkok, Thailand

Ms. Natalia Bayona, Executive Director, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Spain

Ms. Natalie Kidd, Managing Director, Asia, Intrepid Travel, Australia

Mr. NobuTaka ISHIKURE, Chairman, Goltz et ses amis, Japan

Mr. Ralf Ostendorf, Director Market Management & Media Relations, Berlin Tourismus & Kongress GmbH / visitBerlin, Germany

Mr. Shiva Dhakal, Managing Director, Royal Mountain Travel, Nepal

Mr. Steven Liew, Director of Public Policy - APAC, Airbnb Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore

Ms. Suyin Lee, Managing Director, Discova Travel, Singapore

Ms. Topaz Smith, Community Lead, Aviation, Travel & Tourism, World Economic Forum (WEF), USA

Ms. Verra Wang, Senior PR manager, Trip.com Group, China