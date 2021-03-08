Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort to open in Doha next year

GHM has announced plans to open a new luxury resort, composed of 59 rooms and suites as well as 32 chalets and villas, at the Katara Cultural Village in Doha.

Developed by the Qatari real estate consortium, Triple A, in partnership with Katara Cultural Village, the Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, Doha, will occupy a beachfront setting within the landmark 100-hectare district.

The area includes theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries, mosques, restaurants, shops, a park and an open amphitheatre.

It is a magnet for well-heeled travellers and Qataris who are keen to explore the cultural heritage of the region.

“The Katara Cultural Village is a microcosm of everything that Qatar stands for and what it aspires to be,” said GHM chief executive, Tommy Lai.

“Our resort shall be both a springboard to and a respite from one of the most invigorating experiences to be had in the region.

“It is an oasis of calm and heritage in the middle of a dynamic and modern city.”

With a design that pays homage to the glories of Indian Mughal Architecture and a touch of Ottoman influence, the new Chedi’s principal hotel building will house a lobby lounge with 180° views of the sea, an expansive spa and fitness facility, and rooms and suites with terraces and views over the Arabian Gulf and Doha skyline.

The 32 villas dotting the extensive landscaped gardens in the Katara Hills range from one to five bedrooms, all with private gardens and swimming pools, offering privacy, luxury and tranquillity in the heart of the city.

On the beachfront promenade, a long swimming pool accents the principal resort building while a second infinity pool offers a relaxing environment for families to enjoy a wide variety of snacks and fresh juices at the stand-alone Beach Club.

The resort is expected to open in July 2022, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.