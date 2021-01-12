Saga launches range of trips in anticipation of travel return

Saga has launched its 2021/22 range of holidays, including familiar favourites as well as some brand-new destinations.

In Europe, the company will offer many long-stays such as four weeks for the price of three in popular winter sun destinations, many rooms for solo customers with no supplements as well as tours offered on an all-inclusive board basis.

Saga has also extended their Travellers World range to include dates well into 2022.

New holidays include a 12-night tour following the path of the Great Migration through Tanzania and Kenya and an 11-night tour, tracking gorillas through the jungles of Uganda.

Saga has also launched a number of new tours to destinations in Europe, including new locations in Turkey and no-fly tours in Italy.

These new destinations are in addition to guest favourites such as the Spain and the Algarve plus small ship cruising in Croatia, where Saga looks forward to welcoming back its customers after a break in travelling.

Chris Simmonds, chief executive of Saga Holidays, said: “We know that having something to look forward to can really boost well-being, so with the recent news of the rollout of the vaccine and being able to offer a diverse range of holidays to inspire guests to travel again is very positive.

“We recognise that some guests may be hesitant about travelling again, which is why we’ve introduced the Saga Reassurance Promise.

“This gives guests peace of mind knowing they are covered by our included travel insurance and flexible cancellation cover which includes coronavirus, and all our suppliers and teams overseas will be following the local safety and hygiene guidelines.”