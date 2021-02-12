Ryanair unveils 700 route schedule for winter 2021

Ryanair has launched its schedule for the upcoming winter, covering its most popular destinations for trips taking off from late October.

With over 700 routes across the network, and further destinations to be released in the coming weeks, the carrier is hoping to drive bookings for later in the year during the current Covid-19 shutdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever popular with its customers, Ryanair has launched routes to the likes of sunny Cyprus, Gran Canaria, the Greek islands, Sicily and Malaga for winter 2021 and avid skiers who missed out on their trip to the slopes can dust off their skis with popular destinations such as Turin, Milan and Salzburg set to welcome visitors once again next winter.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “While we believe the successful roll-out of the vaccine will see Europeans enjoying their favourite spots this summer, Ryanair wants to give customers further choice and something to look forward to, whether that is a break to reunite with friends and family in July, or a winter sun getaway to the sunny Greek Islands in November.

“With 20 million seats on sale on over 700 routes and further destinations to be released in the coming weeks, customers can now book a winter getaway until the end of March 2022.”