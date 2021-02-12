British Airways extends VeriFLY health app trial

British Airways intends to increase its trial of the VeriFLY digital health app across all international flights operating into the UK.

The carrier said the move comes in response to the tightening of border controls by the UK government.

The expansion, which will come in to effect from February 15th, is designed to help those eligible to travel to navigate the changing entry requirements and facilitate a seamless journey by ensuring customers are ready to fly and have the appropriate documentation in place, before departing for the airport.

The trial is part of an ongoing work to explore digital health travel wallet and document verification solutions which help customers and support the government in ensuring conformance with the UK’s entry requirements.

The news also comes as IATA chief executive, Alexandre de Juniac, this week reaffirmed that it was working closely with IAG, British Airways’ parent company, on its IATA Travel Pass app which is being developed to launch in the coming weeks.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said: “We know that digital health apps and wallets will likely become commonplace when travel opens up again.

“We are exploring every available solution to support eligible customers and the UK government both during this period of limited travel and in preparation for a time when restrictions are eased, when we hope many more people will be able to resume flying again.”

VeriFLY can be downloaded to a mobile device is designed to offer peace of mind before travel by checking customers meet the entry requirements of their destination by providing digital health document verification and confirming eligibility.

Use of the VeriFLY app will be optional and customers will also continue to be able to evidence they meet a country’s entry requirements at check-in.

The app has been pioneered by private software company, Daon.

The software will allow people to combine travel verification documents and Covid-19 test results in one place, ensuring travellers are fully compliant with the entry requirements for their destination before leaving home.

Certified customers will be fast-tracked through the airport where specially designated desks will be available for check in.