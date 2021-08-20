Ryanair signs Greek tourism partnership

Ryanair has signed a partnership with the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) in a bid to boost the hospitality recovery in the country.

The low-cost carrier and the GNTO will partner in a joint communications campaign with the aim of strengthening the positioning of the Hellenic destination as a tourist hub in the British, German and Italian markets.

The campaign – ‘All you want is Greece’ - will promote the Greek Islands as a must destination for a summer getaway through Ryanair’s owned channels as well as external digital platforms.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are delighted to partner with the GNTO and work together to rebuild Greece’s leading tourism industry.

“We have significantly increased connectivity to/from the Greek Islands with new routes and additional frequencies from all across Europe.

“This partnership will promote the wonders of this beautiful region and highlight each of Ryanair’s routes to the Islands, which have proven to be a clear favourite among our customers.

“Europeans can now enjoy a well-deserved sun break travelling on the lowest fares to the likes of Mykonos, Santorini, Chania, Kos and Rhodes.”

Famous for their amazing beaches, clear-blue waters, incredible sunsets, ancient temples and mouth-watering food – the campaign is sure to attract many holidaymakers eager to enjoy a long-awaited sun break.