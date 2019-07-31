Ryanair pilots latest to call for industrial action

The British Airline Pilots Association has set strike dates for UK-based Ryanair pilots.

The move follows an industrial action ballot, which saw 80 per cent vote in favour of strike action on a 72 per cent turnout.

The Balpa national executive council met earlier and authorised the strike action.

Following the decision, some Ryanair pilots are expected to walk out for 48-hours from midnight on August 22nd.

A second, 72-hour strike will begin at midnight on September 2nd.

Brian Strutton, Balpa general secretary, said “We have had no formal offer from Ryanair, and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action.

“No pilot wants to spoil the public’s travel plans but at the moment it seems we have no choice.”

Balpa said it has many areas of concern with Ryanair, including pensions; loss of license insurance; maternity benefits; allowances; and a transparent pay structure.

However, Ryanair questioned the legitimacy of the strike, saying it had the support of less than a third of UK-based pilots.

“Balpa have no mandate to disrupt our customers holidays and flights, particularly at a time when UK pilots are facing job losses due to the Boeing Max delivery delays, and the threat of a no deal Brexit on October 31st,” added a statement from the low-cost carrier.