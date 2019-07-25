Jamaica to make major push for North American MICE travellers

The meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions department at Jamaica Tourist Board is embarking on a new campaign to engage top North American planners.

The aim is to present the destination as the ideal Caribbean location for MICE events of all kinds.

With an abundance of hotels, attractions, off-site venues and professional destination management companies, the island is ideally positioned to deliver warm weather experiences that will enhance programs and wow clients.

“We at the Jamaica Tourist Board realise that MICE travel is a tremendous opportunity for international groups to experience the destination.

“To showcase our competitive offerings, our MICE team will be traveling throughout Canada and the United States to educate meeting and incentive planners on the benefits of selecting Jamaica for their next trip,” said John Woolcock, groups and conventions manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board.

“This campaign will establish the foundation for long-term growth within Jamaica’s MICE market and solidify the island as a top choice for groups.”

On August 19-20, the team will launch its Spirit of Jamaica roadshow series in Toronto and Montreal, before continuing October 21-23 in Washington, DC, Peapack, NJ, and New York City, where they will meet over 250 planners.

September 10-12 will see Jamaica’s team attend IMEX America in Las Vegas, the largest hosted buyer program in North America for the global MICE market.

The team will engage in scheduled appointments with planners currently sourcing warm weather destinations for their programs.

Jamaica remains an ideal location for meeting and incentive planners with a wide range of facilities for groups of all sizes.

Additionally, the Montego Bay Convention Centre has 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, a 25,000 square-foot courtyard capable of holding up to 2,600 guests and the 18,684-square-foot grand ballroom, which seats over 1,500 for banquets.

The centre remains a planner’s dream venue capable of hosting large meetings, trade shows, conferences or major events.

More Information

Jamaica is considered the Caribbean’s Leading Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

To learn more about group and meeting trips to the island, head over to the official website.