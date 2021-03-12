Ryanair launches Covid-19 Travel Wallet

Ryanair has launched a new Covid-19 Travel Wallet which is available only in its app.

Customers can now upload their negative PCR tests, their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and other documents that may be required for EU travel this summer.

The successful rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will see the return of EU holiday travel in Summer 2021, the carrier said, and the Ryanair Covid Certificate Wallet will make EU air travel as seamless as possible.

Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are very pleased to launch this Ryanair Covid-19 Travel Wallet as we prepare for the return of family holidays in summer 2021.

“Many Ryanair customers will be taking their first holiday in over a year, adhering to new travel guidelines and this Covid-19 Travel Wallet allows customers to store all of their Covid-19 documents such as PCR test results, passenger locator forms and vaccine certificates in the one location with zero fuss or paperwork to worry about.”

He added: “Our summer schedules are already on sale – subject to changing government travel restrictions – and we believe that once the high-risk/elderly population of Europe is vaccinated by the end of May or June, travel restrictions will be relaxed, and air travel will experience a bounce back from pent-up customer demand that will see European families travelling again.”

IATA is currently in the process of developing an industry wide Travel Pass that will fulfil a similar function as travel reopens.