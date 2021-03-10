Singapore Airlines to trial IATA Travel Pass next week

Singapore Airlines will become the first airline in the world to pilot the Travel Pass mobile application from the International Air Transport Association next week.

The carrier will launch the digital health verification tool to passengers travelling from Singapore to London from March 15th.

The trial will run until March 28th.

This marks the second phase of digital health verification process trials from the flag-carrier, which is based on the IATA Travel Pass framework.

Passengers with mobile phones running on Apple’s iOS operating system will be invited to download the IATA Travel Pass app, and create a digital ID comprising their profile photo and passport information.

They can also insert their flight information into the app.

Subsequently, they can book their pre-departure Covid-19 test at one of seven participating clinics in Singapore via a dedicated online portal.

They can then register at the clinic using the digital ID and flight information in the app.

They will be able to view their test results, as well as confirmation status to fly, directly on the app.

Participants will need to show their confirmed status in the app to the check-in staff in Changi Airport before flight departure.

In line with current regulatory requirements, they will also need to bring a physical copy of their health certificate that is issued by the clinic where they took their Covid-19 test.

By consolidating the verification of health credentials into a single app, participants can expect a faster and more seamless check-in process.

Participants will have full control over how their personal information is shared, as the data is stored locally in the mobile phone and not in any central database.

This is critical given the highly sensitive nature of health data.

If successful, the pilot will pave the way for the integration of the entire digital health verification process into the SingaporeAir mobile app from around mid-2021.

JoAnn Tan, acting senior vice president marketing planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “The first phase of the trials helped to support SIA’s drive towards a secure and convenient industry standard for the verification of Covid-19 test results, and the health status of passengers including their vaccination status, in the future.

“That gives us the confidence that in the second phase, we can further streamline the verification process for eventual integration into SIA’s mobile application.

“This will help to provide a hassle-free digital solution for our customers in the new normal, and help to bring about a more seamless travel experience.”