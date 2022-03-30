Ryanair inaugurates new home at Newcastle Airport

Ryanair has marked the opening of its new base at Newcastle.

The low-cost carrier will base two aircraft at the airport, claiming this will create around 60 jobs.

Ryanair will also launch its biggest ever schedule from the airport, including a total of 19 routes.

Of these, ten are new summer routes to the likes of Gran Canaria, Ibiza and Paphos.

Ryanair will operate over 130 weekly flights for summer 2022 (over 40 more than pre-pandemic summer 2019) to give holidaymakers an abundance of choice to top European destinations.

From Newcastle, Ryanair director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “The opening of this base and introduction of these new routes from Newcastle reinforces our commitment to increasing connectivity, travel options and inbound tourism to the area as Ryanair will now offer 40 per cent more capacity than it did pre-pandemic.

“We are delighted to open this new base and strengthen our relationship with Newcastle Airport, which will now host a fleet of two Ryanair aircraft.”

Customers can now book flight to Chania, Fuerteventura, Krakow, Menorca, Milan, Riga and Zadar and elsewhere.

Newcastle International Airport chief executive, Nick Jones, said: “Today sees a significant investment and commitment from Ryanair at Newcastle International Airport which will also benefit the wider north-east, creating hundreds of new jobs and providing an even bigger choice of destinations.”