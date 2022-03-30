New leadership for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa

Radisson Hotel Group has confirmed a transition in its African leadership team with the appointment of Bert Fol as regional director for Africa.

He will have a focus on English speaking Africa.

At the same time, Sandra Kneubuhler has been promoted to district director for South Africa, in addition to her role as country director of sales.

Kneubuhler, a South African national, started her hospitality career in 2001, holding various positions in Zambia, Switzerland, Thailand and Qatar before returning to South Africa.

In 2005, she assumed the role of corporate trainee at the Hyatt Regency Johannesburg, progressing within the group in roles such as sales manager, revenue manager and acting general manager.

She was also responsible for launching the global sales office as the global sales director: Africa, a position she held since 2015.

Drawing on her extensive sales experience and local market insight, Kneubuhler joined Radisson Hotel Group in February 2019 as country sales director for South Africa.

In her new role, Kneubuhler assumes the additional responsibility of overseeing the operations for all Radisson Hotels in South Africa, working closely with the regional director for English speaking Africa, Fol.

“Since joining the group three years ago, Sandra has demonstrated through her passion for the industry, remarkable results, even when faced with the most difficult circumstances due to the pandemic.

“As a group, we firmly believe in balanced leadership and developing our talent, and with a team player like Sandra who is powered by passion and forward thinking, it was a natural next step in her career progression which we believe will prove rewarding in every aspect,” said Fol, regional director, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group.

Fol, a hospitality veteran with 30+ years’ experience in the hospitality industry, worked for some of the largest and most prestigious global hotel chains before joining Radisson Hotel Group in 2014 as cluster general manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest and Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest.

Since 2017, Fol has successfully led northern Africa and thereafter, the Arabian peninsula and east Africa as regional director.

Within his capacity as regional director, he will now lead the operations in English-speaking African countries.