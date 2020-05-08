Ryanair adds small number of new flights to schedule

Ryanair has added three London Stansted routes to its current network.

From May 15th, the low-cost carrier will fly three times a week to Bucharest and Sofia, while a daily service to Porto will be added on May 22nd.

However, over 99 per cent of the Ryanair fleet remains grounded as a result of flight bans and other restrictions imposed by European governments in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ryanair spokesperson, Alejandra Ruiz, said: “Our current limited schedule continues to maintain vital links across Europe to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.

“All the aircraft are disinfected daily, and we ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times.

“At this time, we expect scheduled flights to return sometime in July.

“We support the action taken by EU Governments to combat the virus, and we now hope there is a coordinated plan to lift travel restrictions when Europe is ready to return flying once Covid-19 is defeated, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later.”