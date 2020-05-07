Questex Hospitality to launch In Sync later this month

Questex Hospitality Group will host In Sync, a virtual event, that commits to uniting senior leadership across the global hospitality sector on May 18th. The event programme will look at the global hospitality investment landscape and how to plan for its future.

On the agenda are discussions from international chief executives, including Keith Barr of InterContinental Hotels Group, Federico González of Radisson Hotel Group and David Kong of Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

The trio will be talking to Katherine Doggrell, editor in chief, EMEA, at Questex Hospitality Group about redefining the future of the industry.

Investors – Cody Bradshaw (Starwood Capital Group), Amal Del Monaco (AXA IM - Re al Assets), Olivier Harnish (Public Investment Fund), Ramsey Mankarious (Cedar Capital) and Anders Nissen (Pandox) – will also talk to Philip Ward (JLL) on resetting the risk verses the opportunity balance.

Alexi Khajavi, managing director of EMEA, Questex, said: “The last few months have turned our world upside down.

“Yet despite the pain, the resilience and determination shown by this industry we call home is momentous and will undoubtably create greater strength in the long term.

“In the short term, it is vital to stay connected and informed, hence we’re delighted to present In Sync and invite you to join us as we discuss the future of our industry.”

Also on the agenda is trend analysis from STR and HotStats, with insight into where recovery can be seen and future trading, and an examination of the economic landscape from Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon & Company.

More Information

Registration is free and available via Hospitality Insights, while there is more information on the agenda here.