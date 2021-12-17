Aer Lingus debuts Emerald Airlines partnership

Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines have announced details of the commencement of Aer Lingus Regional flights, with tickets on sale now.

The flights operated under a franchise agreement by Emerald Airlines will commence on March 17th.

Emerald Airlines will be flying over 340 flights per week across 11 routes, with further route announcements to be made in the coming weeks.

High-frequency routes, including Dublin-Edinburgh and Dublin-Glasgow, will be served up to four times daily.

The announcement sees the re-establishment of services to regional points across the UK including Newquay Cornwall, Exeter and Isle of Man.

Emerald Airlines will be the only airline offering these services from Ireland.

Critically, the announcement adds over 60 UK – US routes on the Aer Lingus network connecting via Dublin including connections from UK regional airports to New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Seattle.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus chief executive, said: “Today is about opportunities.

“Opportunities for our UK customers to connect with ease to Aer Lingus flights to North America and to take advantage of the US preclearance facility.

“Opportunities for customers across UK and Ireland as we develop the Aer Lingus regional network.

“And opportunities for the Irish economy and Irish aviation as we expand our hub at Dublin.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Emerald Airlines to accelerate this partnership and start operations ten months ahead of the original schedule.”