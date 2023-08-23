RESET TRAVEL returns to London on 3rd November 2023

RESET TRAVEL is a premium annual event for owners, investors and academics with content focussed on initiatives that will have an immediate impact on making travel and hospitality more sustainable.

This year’s event has again drawn a standout speaker roster who will share insights and case studies through keynotes and interactive panel sessions. Talks are designed to inform delegates and provide a framework for action.

International speakers at the summit include:

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Tourism Minister for Jamaica

Dr Taleb Rifai, former Secretary General, United Nations World Tourism Organisation

Dr Abdullah Al Nuami, UAE’s former Minister of Climate Change and Environment



They will be joined by noted sustainable travel and hospitality experts from the UK including:

Danny Pecorelli, MD of Exclusive Hotels - the UK’s first certified B Corp hotel brand

Professors and Academics from Surrey University’s Institute of Sustainability

The presentations will highlight actions, demonstrable results and how the speakers’ organisations are transforming their business models to bring positive impacts on nature, people and the planet while also having equitable outcomes on their bottom lines.

Support for the event includes LONDON Advertising, The Diplomat magazine, The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and El Salvador NGO SalvaNATURA.

Taking place at London Hilton on Park Lane on November 3rd, the event coincides with the start of World Travel Market. In person tickets can be booked at https://tlcharmony.com/reset2023/

Nicki Page, founder of RESET TRAVEL comments; “RESET TRAVEL is action and output focused as it is imperative for our industry to make verified changes in how we reduce the negative impacts we are having on the world. Changes that will be good for people, the planet and business prosperity.“

Danny Pecorelli, MD of Exclusive Collection adds, “I’m delighted to be sharing our latest Impact Report which shows the positive outputs we’ve achieved since joining the B Corp movement two years ago. Communicating and inspiring others is an important role in being a B Corp and I hope RESET TRAVEL will encourage more companies in our sector to embrace the challenges of scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.”

Recent research by SalvaNATURA demonstrates the strong consumer demand for sustainable business practices: 62% of respondents stating that sustainability is vital to the future of tourism, 88% recommending sustainable travel and 71% of tourists saying they’d pay more to lower their carbon footprint.

RESET TRAVEL is run and managed by TLC Harmony in Tourism and Development whose mission is to ensure tourism has a net positive impact for climate, biodiversity and local communities. The annual summit was launched in 2021 and was inspired through the support and guidance of the University of Wales Harmony Institute whose patron in King Charles III and his majesty’s international call to RESET business to be in harmony with nature.