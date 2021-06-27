Rove Expo 2020 opens to bookings for the first time

With three months to go to Expo 2020, Dubai is getting ready to welcome more than 190 countries and millions of visitors to join the making of a new world.

Rove Hotels is inviting guests to grab the best seats in the house, offering the only on-site hotel: Rove Expo 2020.

Located at the centre of it all, adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, Rove Expo 2020 will open its doors later this year, on October 1st, to welcome visitors from across the globe.

The property is now accepting bookings.

“As a home-grown hotel brand born here in Dubai, Rove Hotels is extremely proud to serve as the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020.

“Every Rove hotel is designed with the modern international traveller in mind, and Rove Expo 2020 will be latest exciting evolution of our unique brand of fuss-free hospitality – located right at the heart of what will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“While Rove Expo 2020 will certainly grab the headlines thanks to its location adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza at the centre of the Expo site, our ‘rovesters’ are also hard at work preparing our other well-connected hotels across the city to meet the massive demand for stays during the event.

“Rovers can rest assured that regardless of which Rove location they choose for their stay, they will be able to enjoy great hospitality just minutes away from the Expo 2020 site,” said Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.

Keeping Rovers on the beat of the Expo pulse, the hotel is adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, the main square of the Expo site, providing the perfect launchpad to more than 190 Country Pavilions.

For adventures further afield, Expo 2020 has its own dedicated Dubai Metro station, linking commuters to Dubai Marina, JBR beach, the Dubai Mall and beyond.

A gateway to a six-month celebration of culture, innovation and human excellence, Rove Expo 2020 will feature 312 king, twin and accessible rover rooms, as well as 19 rover suites.

The only on-site hotel at the event, which runs from the October to March 31st next year.

Rove Expo 2020 will also boast several dining and social outlets, including the Daily, a grab&go Rove Café and the Bar, along with a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking Al Wasl Plaza.

Rovers can expect 100 per cent sustainable in-room amenities, late check out times, super-fast 5G Wi-Fi, a 24-hour gym, prayer rooms and much more.

Additionally, sustainability is also an area of great focus.

With Expo 2020 aiming to be one of the most environmentally friendly World Expos in history, the brand is upping its earth-love ethos to match.

Rove Hotels’ commitment to making a positive impact in everything it does can be found within the big stuff, filtering all the way through to the tiny details.

Its team has utilised the latest technologies in energy efficiency with increased solar panelling, while operating with the leading artificial intelligence in food waste solutions and so much more – all in line with Rove’s strong spirit of sustainability.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site is very well connected to the rest of Dubai, making it easy for visitors to travel between the city and Rove Expo 2020.

