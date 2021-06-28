Wizz Air adds flights to new green list destinations

Wizz Air is restarting flights to three additional destinations from June 30th onwards, as the UK government expands the green list of countries people can travel to from England without having to quarantine.

Flights will be added to Malta, Palma de Mallorca and Madeira.

As Wizz Air ramps up capacity for the summer season, the airline is recruiting crew members across its network, including its UK bases at London Luton, Gatwick, Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “The Wizz Air team welcomes the announcement from the UK government that more destinations have been added to the green list and that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to return from amber destinations without quarantining later this summer, meaning our customers have more choice when deciding on their long-awaited post-lockdown getaway.

“We encourage the government to add more European destinations to the green list, using a risk-based approach, to get more people travelling again and to provide a much-needed boost to local economies, both in the UK and abroad.

“We know the demand is there, and we are ready and prepared to quickly ramp up our operations for the summer.

“We look forward to restarting more low-fare routes, and to welcoming passengers back onboard our modern, green aircraft, where they can rely on our stringent health and hygiene measures and excellent service.”