Routes Americans to return to Bogota, Colombia

Routes Americas 2021 will be held in Bogota, capital of Colombia.

The agreement between Routes and Opain - El Dorado Airport Concessionaire of Bogotá El Dorado International Airport was signed during the World Routes event in Adelaide.

Colombia is strategically located between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and El Dorado has a robust domestic connection with other regions as the country’s main air terminal, becoming the start of one of the most diverse tourism offers in the region.

“We are delighted that Routes Americas returns to Colombia in 2021, El Dorado International Airport and the city of Bogota,” said Steven Small, brand director of Routes.

“Bogota is the perfect starting point for delegates at Routes Americas to explore the opportunities that exist in all regions of the country, including their gastronomy, culture, people and other characteristics that make Bogota a multicultural city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having held the event in Cartagena in 2013 it is now a perfect time to head back to Colombia for our 14th Routes Americas.”

In 2018, Colombia’s tourism industry enjoyed its best-ever year, seeing a growth of eight per cent.

The growth of the air sector in the country has also been significant and led Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority (Aerocivil) and the ministry of transportation to design the Aeronautics Strategic Plan 2030.

The plan aims to mobilise 100 million passengers and double cargo transportation in an institutional, competitive, connected, safe and sustainable environment, with a renewed infrastructure and a strengthened industry.

“We are excited to host Routes Americas 2021 and are committed to hosting the best events in the industry and we are keen to see the airline community from across the Americas to meet in Bogota in 2021.

“We are sure that we can showcase our city and airport together and on behalf of all Colombians we welcome the air service development community to Bogota to explore the opportunities our country has to offer,” said Alvaro Gonzalez Ringler, chief executive, El Dorado Opain.