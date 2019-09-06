Turkey unveils ambitious new tourism agenda

Turkey has unveiled a new tourism strategy with the aim of attracting 75 million visitors to the country each year by 2023.

Authorities hope Tourism Strategy 2023 will see overseas guests spending US$65 billion in the country annually early in the next decade.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of tourism for Turkey, said he hoped to switch approach to a sustainable and income-driven model.

He added: “By putting the new strategies outlined in into practice, we will ensure Turkey will advance to the upper league in global tourism when it comes to tourist numbers and size of income.

“We are aiming for more than 75 million tourists to visit our country and reach an income of US$65 billion by 2023.”

The minister said he hoped guests would stay for an average of ten nights, spending US$86 per night.

To develop the plans, authorities also unveiled the new Tourism Promotion & Development Agency of Turkey.

The new agency will have a budget of US$72 million for 2019 (up from US$18 million last year), with plans to spend US$180 million annually from 2020.

In line with the new growth objectives, Turkey will also diversify promotional activities.

The country hopes to employ strategic, focused and integrated multi-media campaigns across TV, digital out of home, magazines, newspapers and social media platforms.

Furthermore, Turkey also aims to increase package tour rates from 15 to 60 per cent by ensuring quality and service among suppliers.

There will be a focus on different types of tourism from gastronomy, health, shopping, education, sports and seniors to faith tourism, congress, festivals, events and yacht tourism.

Promotional efforts will focus on the main markets currently sending large volumes of tourists to Turkey as well as the emerging markets in the Far East and Pacific; namely, China, India, South Korea and Japan.

Ersoy added: “We will speed up our research into the development of sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.

“We will support local authorities and will prioritise investments into existing tourism areas along the coastlines and we will concentrate on environmental certifications like Blue-Flag and Green-Star practices in properties.”