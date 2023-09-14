Banyan Tree Dubai to replace Caesars Palace on Bluewaters

Ennismore and Banyan Tree Group have signed a deal with Dubai Holding to transform the hospitality landscape on Bluewaters.

The most striking part of the announcement is that Caesars Palace will be rebranded as Banyan Tree Dubai by November 2023.

Sébastien Bazin, chairman & CEO, Accor, said: “We are thrilled to be at the beginning of a promising development partnership between Accor and Dubai Holding, and the announcement of the opening of a stunning Banyan Tree Dubai on Bluewaters is the first of many projects involving our brands in the pipeline to further develop and grow our presence in Dubai and globally.”

What to expect from the all-new Banyan Tree Dubai

The repositioned resort will feature 179 rooms, including 30 suites, and a new four-bedroom villa with its own private entrance, pool, and beach.

A key focal point of the resort will be its wellness offering, with the signature Banyan Tree Spa featuring its own reception, relaxation area, gym, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, dedicated F&B space, private mini rainforests, hydrotherapy pools, and treatment rooms.

The resort will have five restaurants and bars, each curated through a collaboration between Ennismore’s in-house F&B concept studio Carte Blanched and Banyan Tree Group.

Banyan Tree Dubai will also include 96 private residences comprising one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with a dedicated lobby, outdoor swimming pool, and access to the hotel’s facilities.

As part of a long-term strategic partnership agreement between Accor and Banyan Tree Group signed in 2016, Banyan Tree Dubai will be co-operated by Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore, following a similar operational model applied in Banyan Tree La Cigale Doha, Qatar and Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Amit Kaushal, group CEO, Dubai Holding, said: “Bluewaters has always been a destination for major projects that redefine luxury and cement Dubai as a global beacon of the tourism industry.

“Our collaboration with market leaders like Accor, Ennismore and Banyan Tree Group marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey of elevating the rich hospitality landscape in Dubai. The breadth and excellence of hospitality experiences in the Emirate is an inspiration for the industry worldwide, and we are confident that the relaunch of this unique resort will enrich that even further.”