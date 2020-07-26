Rixos the Palm Dubai reopens suites ahead of Eid break

Rixos the Palm Dubai is inviting guests to indulge in a stress-free staycation this summer.

The property has re-opened its Luxury Suite Collection ahead of the much-anticipated Eid Al Adha holidays.

Guests can enjoy a sojourn at one of the 82 expansive suites, designed to provide relaxation in complete seclusion.

Visitors looking for a change of scenery can choose between two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom suites.

The latter are ideal for larger groups and multigenerational families, thanks to their spacious living and dining areas, complete with private balconies or terraces offering mesmerizing sea views and Dubai skyline vistas.

Set in an unrivalled location on the easternmost tip of Palm Jumeirah with unspoilt views of Dubai, guests are invited to unwind, whether by cooling off in the privacy of their own pool or the hotels’ private.

In addition, the hotel has implemented enhanced hygiene protocols and stringent safety measures to protect the health and well-being of guests and employees.