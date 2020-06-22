Rixos Premium Dubrovnik returns refreshed to Croatian market

The luxurious Rixos Premium Dubrovnik hotel is a five-star property which proudly stands as one of only eight Rixos Premium hotels in the world.

It has opened its doors after seven months of intensive renovation worth more than HRK150 million (£17 million).

This renovation is also the largest investment in Dubrovnik tourism this year, which was successfully realised despite the challenges posed to the tourism sector by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have recognised a strong potential and exceptional position of the hotel 16 years ago, for which I can proudly say today stands as one of the most luxurious hotels in Croatia.

“I am also convinced that with this valuable investment we are contributing to increasing the tourism offer of the city of Dubrovnik and the development for the entire destination, despite poor forecast for this tourist season as a result of the global pandemic.

“The first guests have already started to arrive, and I am sure that we will justify their expectations greatly,” said the director of the hotel Ayhan Basci.

The result of the investment is a completely renovated hotel with 310 luxury rooms.

All public areas including hotel reception, lobby bar with terrace, main hotel restaurant with terrace, all corridors and elevators, balconies and terraces of hotel rooms, while spa and gym offer have been enriched.

In addition, the Anjana Spa which spreads over two floors has been completely renovated and with an area of 2,000 m2 it offers various massages treatments.

Rixos Premium Dubrovnik currently employs 130 full-time employees who possess great international experience in luxury hotels and restaurants, while more than half of them are domestic employees.

Despite the challenges posed to the company by the Covid-19 situation, all jobs have been retained.